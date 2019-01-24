Watts Adds to Sales Management Staff

Mark Parent has joined Watts as business development manager, HVAC-East. He is responsible for the sales of Watts Radiant and tekmar products in the Eastern United States, working closely with manufacturers’ rep firms, wholesalers, engineers and contractors.

Parent was formerly director of business development-new markets for Viega, where for 17 years he held many positions. Previously, he also was product manager-OEM for Watts. He is based out of Watts’ North Andover, Mass., office.

Watts named Gary Parker as business development manager, Drains-East. In this role, he is responsible for selling Watts’ drainage products and solutions in the Eastern United States.

Previously, Parker served in similar roles at Clean Energy Fuels, SteelMaster Buildings and Ferguson Enterprises. He has a bachelor’s degree in resource management from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Averett University. He is based in Virginia Beach, Va.

Greg Brandon was promoted to Watts’ sales director-West. In his new role, Brandon, who joined Watts in 2016, will help to develop and execute the sales strategy for Watts’ portfolio throughout the Northwest, Southwest, and South-Central U.S. sales regions.

Before joining Watts, Brandon held leadership positions in sales at Supply Technologies, NSG Pilkington and MSC Industrial. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Texas Tech University. He is based in Dallas