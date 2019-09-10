Plumbing Weekly Product Gallery: Joseph Stevens, Bluewater, Heatlink, Alfa Laval, Weil-McLain, Bemis Steve Spaulding | Sep 10, 2019 Start Slideshow › This week the gallery includes a line of push-on fittings; a water filter; a PEX-A potable water system; a valve sensor and control; a vertical firetube boiler; and an earth-friendly toilet seat. Start Slideshow › TAGS: Toilets Hydronics Piping PVF 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedNew Jersey Adopts 2018 National Standard Plumbing CodeSep 10, 2019PHC Calendar of Training and Industry EventsSep 09, 2019Plumbing Wall of FameSep 06, 2019Legionella Topic of Latest Aquatherm VideoSep 06, 2019 Load More Next Article Previous Article