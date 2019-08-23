WWETT Show to Partner With ASEAN Water Series

IRVING, TX – Informa Markets announces its partnership with the ASEAN Water Series. The strategic alliance will expand the reach across the global water, wastewater, and environmental services industry.

The new partnership between the WWETT Show – Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show, and the ASEAN Water Series in Southeast Asia, will now offer a very impressive water and wastewater portfolio of events worldwide. The new portfolio will span across the U.S., Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

“The WWETT Show is really excited to partner with the ASEAN Water Series,” said Douglas Lugo, director of the WWETT Show. “The partnership will garner exposure amongst our clients, as well as create visibility in a growing Southeast Asian market between water and wastewater industry professionals.”

Eliane van Doorn, regional director of business development, ASEAN said, “We are very pleased with our sister event WWETT in North America. I am sure that we can learn from the WWETT Show, where the environmental services industries gather for many years.”

The Informa Markets ASEAN Water Series events are providing the key players a platform not only to display the latest developments and innovations, but also to showcase solutions to decision makers and industry professionals. At each water event attendees can expect a conference, cutting-edge seminars, round table discussions, and best practice sessions; all which create opportunities to network, connect with peers and experts, and to get the latest insight in the water and wastewater industry. The events are as follows:

• Vietwater, Ho Chi Minh: November 6-8, 2019

• Water Indonesia, Jakarta: November 20-23, 2019

• AsiaWater, Kuala Lumpur: March 31-April 2, 2020

• Myanmar Water, Yangon: October 2020

• Vietwater, Ho Chi Minh City: November 2020

• Water Philippines, Manila: March 24-25, 2021

• ThaiWater, Bangkok: June 10-12, 2021

“Apart from our successful and longstanding ASEAN Water Series, we are launching WETV; Waste and Environmental Technology & Transport Vietnam alongside our Vietwater Event in Ho Chi Minh City this year,” stated van Doorn.

To find out more about the ASEAN Water Series, visit www.asiawater.org. To learn more about the WWETT Show, go to www.wwettshow.com.

Editors note: Informa is the parent company of CONTRACTOR Magazine and contractormag.com.