Interline Brands Recalls Swivel Fittings

Interline Brands in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for its ProPlus Brass Flare Swivel fittings. The recall involves multiple sizes of the fittings, which are used as connectors for copper tubing. The brass, gold-colored fittings connect two male flare nuts opposite to each other. The Swivels were used primarily for LP gas (propane) applications by professional installers. According to two installation reports, the fittings can leak, posing a fire hazard. The recall affects approximately 140,000 units.

The fittings were sold at hardware retailers from August 2017 through November 2018 and sold to professional installers by Leran, Barnett, Hardware Express, SupplyWorks, Wilmar and Maintenance USA stores from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $1 and $8.

Consumers should immediately contact Interline for a full refund or a replacement fitting. Consumers with recalled fittings that have already been installed should contact Interline to arrange for a professional installation of a free replacement fitting.

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800/638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.