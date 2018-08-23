Menu
Nibco's new distribution center in Buena Vista, Va. Nibco
Nibco Purchases Warehouse/Distribution Building in Virginia

The company expects the facility to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2019.

ELKHART, IND. — Nibco Inc. announced the purchase of a 173,000-sq.-ft. building in Buena Vista, Va. The facility, which is approximately 30 miles from the Nibco Stuarts Draft, Va., wrot copper manufacturing facility, will become the company’s main distribution center in Virginia. The manufacturer will relocate its current distribution center from Stuarts Draft to the new building.

"We are investing in future growth and expansion,” said Nibco President and CEO Steven Malm. “This facility allows us to increase our capacity for new products while it enables us to maintain the consistently high service levels that our customers expect for all products.”

This warehouse and distribution facility will be responsible for shipments of all Nibco metal fittings. The company expects the facility to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2019.

