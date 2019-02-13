Watts to Host 'Mitigating RPZ Backflow Discharge' Webinar

Watts has announced a customer webinar, Mitigating RPZ Backflow Discharge, to be broadcast live on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Geared towards engineers, architects, specifiers, and facility managers, this webinar will cover why a Reduced Pressure Zone (RPZ) relief valve may open—and how to prevent and mitigate large discharges of water. It will be presented by Cameron Rapoport, Product Specialist for Backflow at Watts.

Key takeaways will include:

· Understanding the operation of an RPZ backflow preventer

· Understanding basic root causes of a discharging RPZ backflow preventer

By attending the entire webinar, attendees can receive 0.1 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE).

To register for this webinar, please visit this page.