Monthly Plumbing Quiz: History of Plumbing

The craft of plumbing has a rich and storied tradition going back at least as far as the early Roman Empire. So how much do you know about the History of Plumbing? Take our quiz and find out! You could win a $25 gift card.
If you want to try your hand at more quizzes, you can check them out on our quiz page: www.contractormag.com/quizzes. NOTE: older quizzes are not eligible for the $25 gift card, only our current quiz—but you can still take them to test your plumbing knowldege.
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