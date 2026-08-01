Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Pipes, Valves & Fittings

Is there anything more foundational to the plumbing trade than sending water through pipes just the way you want it to go? How much do you know about pipes, valves and fittings? Take our quiz and find out — you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!
If you want to try your hand at more quizzes, you can check them out on our quiz page: www.contractormag.com/quizzes. NOTE: older quizzes are not eligible for the $25 gift card, only our current quiz—but you can still take them to test your plumbing knowldege.
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