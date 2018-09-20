Emerson Recalls Ridgid Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard

Emerson Tool Co., parent company of Ridgid, is recalling Ridgid NXT HD06000 and HD09000 wet/dry vacuums. The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers. About 208,000 units were sold exclusively at Home Depot at its stores and online. An additional 2,600 were sold in Canada. No injuries are reported at this time.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wet/dry vacuum and contact Emerson Tool for a free replacement wet/dry vacuum powerhead assembly. Call the company toll-free at 888-847-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or online at www.emerson.com/en-us/commercial-residential/emerson-tool-company and click on Safety Notifications.

This recall involves Ridgid NXT wet/dry vacuums, models HD06000 (6-gal.) and HD09000 (9-gal.). The orange and black wet/dry vacuum has four swivel casters, a carrying handle, a hose and accessories. “RIDGID” is printed on the front of the vacuum. The model number can be found on a silver product identification label on the back of the vacuum’s powerhead assembly.

The recalled units were sold from March 2018 through July 2018 for about $50 for the 6-gal. wet/dry vacuum and for about $60 for the 9-gal. wet/dry vacuum.

For photos of the recalled vacuums, visit www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Emerson-Tool-Company-Recalls-RIDGID-Wet-Dry-Vacuums-Due-to-Shock-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Home-Depot.