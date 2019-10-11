Product RECALL: Carrier- and Bryant-branded Heat Pumps

Carrier has issued a product recall for Carrier- and Bryant-branded heat pumps due to risk of fire hazard. Carrier has received six reports of the heat pumps catching fire (one occurred in the United States and five in Canada). No injuries have been reported.

Products recalled are: Carrier- and Bryant-branded 1.5-ton multi-zone, 4-ton multi zone and 4-ton single-zone ductless heat pumps. Models were sold at Carrier and Bryant distributors, independent dealers and contractors nationwide from March 2015 through April 2019 for between about $600 and about $4,000.

The fan motor on the heat pumps can fail, causing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Carrier reports the recall effects approximately 5,350 units sold in the United States, and about 450 that were sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer or contractor to arrange for a free repair. While awaiting repair, consumers should monitor affected units while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.

Consumer Contact: Contact the dealer locator on www.carrierductless.com (for Carrier-branded products) and www.bryantductless.com (for Bryant-branded products) and click on “Find a Dealer” at the bottom of the page or contact Carrier toll-free at 844-468-4301 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, for assistance in locating a Carrier or Bryant dealer in your area for more information.

CLICK HERE for all pertinent information.