Viessmann Mfg. Co. of Warwick, R.I., announced a recall of its Vitodens 200-W and Vitodens 222-F series boilers used for space or domestic water heating. The boiler heat exchanger back plate can corrode and leak flue gases, allowing the boiler to emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a CO poisoning hazard to consumers. No incidents or injuries have been reported at this time.

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact the installer or distributor from whom they purchased the boiler or Viessmann to schedule a free in-home safety inspection and repair. Consumers who continue the use of the boilers while awaiting repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

Contact Viessmann at 800-288-0667 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at [email protected] or online at www.viessmann.com and click on “Important Notice” located in the middle of the homepage for more information.

About 2,900 units were sold in the United States and about 1,400 were sold in Canada through Viessmann authorized dealers from September 2014 through October 2018 for between $2,700 and $4,200. All units were manufactured in Germany.

There are five affected models in a specific serial number range. The Vitodens 200-W is a wall-hung unit, housed in a white metal box about 38-in. high and 18 in. wide. The Vitodens 222-F is a floor-mounted unit, housed in a white metal box about 68 in. tall and 24 in. wide.

The name "Vitodens" is printed on the label on the outside of the boiler box. The product name and model number can be found on the left side of the boiler cover. The serial number can be found on the underside of the wall-mounted boiler and on the center section on the floor-mount model.

To see model numbers and photos, go to www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Viessmann-Recalls-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Hazard.