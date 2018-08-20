Does Quality Matter Anymore?

The “plumbing nightmares” feature in Contractor Magazine is pretty funny, isn’t it? I mean, really! Some of the solutions to the plumbing problems folks have come up with run the gamut from horrific and dangerous all the way to ingenious, even if they aren’t quite to “code.” I mean there is no attempt, even marginally, to fix things the right
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments