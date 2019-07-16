Menu
Industry Perspectives
Estimation.jpg Kritchanut / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Schwartz

Estimating 2019 - A Brave New World?

Preparing a solid, coherent estimate is crucial.

Estimating is the bedrock basis of bidding for, and procuring, new work. Even if a company ‘negotiates’ most or all of its contract work, preparing a solid, coherent estimate is crucial. Without a well put together estimate, planning and production have no anchor. With all of the new technology being utilized in support of our industry, including BIM and other CAD type software development, moving estimating from the drafting table to a

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CAD_house.jpg
Planning
Jun 13, 2019
Plumber_at_Work.jpg
Do We Have a Trade...or Don’t We?
Apr 02, 2019
old_plumbing_tools.jpg
‘That’s Not How We Used to Do It’
Mar 16, 2019
Background_Search.jpg
Estimating and Vetting Employees in 2019
Feb 05, 2019