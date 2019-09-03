Skip navigation
Menu
Industry Perspectives
Estimation.jpg
Management>Schwartz

Estimators - Unsung Heroes

The field superintendent the general. The journeymen in the field are the troops. Where is the intelligence and logistics coming from? The estimator.

Have you ever heard the expression, “an army travels on its stomach”? The reference is to those in the chain of command who provide logistics (food, water, medical supplies and, of course, ammunition and fuel) to the troops, either fighting a battle or merely moving from place to place looking for a battle. Without logistics, no army, no matter how formidable, can survive let alone engage in a battle. In the past, many a commander has

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management Best Practices
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Marketing_Branding.jpg
Marketing Your Business Today
Aug 05, 2019
Estimation.jpg
Estimating 2019 - A Brave New World?
Jul 16, 2019
CAD_house.jpg
Planning
Jun 13, 2019
Plumber_at_Work.jpg
Do We Have a Trade...or Don’t We?
Apr 02, 2019