Skip navigation
Menu
hardhat_smartphone.jpg gpointstudio / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Management>Schwartz

The Limits of Technology

The human factor in all of this new technology is not, in my opinion, being given enough weight.

Reading trade publications today, including this magazine, one would think that advances on the technology front are making everyone’s job so easy that you could almost do away with the workers. Or if not do away with those pesky craftsmen, at least leash them so tightly that one errant move not programmed will be immediately reported to Big Brother. I am referring to recent articles touting AI and fleet traffic management used in controlling scheduling, call time,

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Management Best Practices Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hard_hat_huddle.jpg
Management—How Do You Do It?
Sep 30, 2019
Estimation.jpg
Estimators - Unsung Heroes
Sep 03, 2019
Marketing_Branding.jpg
Marketing Your Business Today
Aug 05, 2019
Estimation.jpg
Estimating 2019 - A Brave New World?
Jul 16, 2019