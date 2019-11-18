The Limits of Technology

Reading trade publications today, including this magazine, one would think that advances on the technology front are making everyone’s job so easy that you could almost do away with the workers. Or if not do away with those pesky craftsmen, at least leash them so tightly that one errant move not programmed will be immediately reported to Big Brother. I am referring to recent articles touting AI and fleet traffic management used in controlling scheduling, call time,
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments