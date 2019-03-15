‘That’s Not How We Used to Do It’

Ever since the trades became “the trades” there have been masters teaching and apprentices learning. When apprentices studied and practiced long enough, to the satisfaction of their master, they became “journeymen.” Those were practitioners knowledgeable in, and adept at their craft, and able to practice it “at will” along the highways and byways of their travels (hence “journey” man). When these tradesmen had traveled enough, and practiced
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments