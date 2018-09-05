Trade Technology Then and Now

As the 21st century dawns, the march...no, not the march...the Indianapolis 500 of new technology continues unabated. It is sometimes a good thing to stop and take a look back. To not only get a sense of how much, and how quickly, the trade has changed over just the last 50 or so years, but how we can take advantage of those changes. The inception of the “digital age” has wrought changes to our world that even the most forward-thinking nerds could not have envisioned.