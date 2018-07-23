Menu
Press Release
Elite Software Now a 'Preferred Partner' of Service Roundtable

Elete Software is the developer of numerous windows and online HVAC programs for such applications as ACCA Manual J, D, and S calculations.

Elite Software, College Station, Tex., announced recently that it has been selected to be a Preferred Partner of the Service Roundtable.

Elite Software, founded in 1980, is the developer of numerous windows and online HVAC programs for such applications as ACCA Manual J, D, and S calculations, operating cost calculations along with pipe, duct, and wire sizing.

The Service Roundtable is a collaboration of leading contractors to share information and help other contractors improve their sales, marketing, operations and profitability. It has over 3,300 high performance contracting company members linked with over 100 "Preferred Partner" vendors spread across the HVAC, plumbing and electrical industries in the US, Canada and Australia.

Service Roundtable contractor members are provided with a variety of business tools, such as direct mail letters, brochures, sales literature, training materials, pricing spreadsheets and more. This combination of high performance contractors and preferred partners such as Elite Software provides maximum growth and profit opportunities for all those involved.

For more information see elitesoft.com and serviceroundtable.com.

