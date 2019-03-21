FieldPulse Raises $2.2M in Funding

DALLAS, TX -- FieldPulse has raised $2.2M led by Capri Ventures and Apple Core Holdings, along with other notable investors. FieldPulse’s success includes high triple-digit user growth over the last year, significant additions to its service and product line, announcement of key partnerships with platforms like GPS Insight, and being named to Capterra’s 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management Software. This funding will enable FieldPulse to further build on its growth to date and continue to drive rapid disruption as legacy contractors migrate to digital platforms.

FieldPulse’s cloud-native digital hub allows contractors to manage their business through an integrated web and mobile application. FieldPulse’s core value centers around helping contractors quickly go digital by combining customer management (CRM), estimates and invoicing, digital signatures and payments, scheduling and dispatching, GPS tracking, timesheets, and more. The platform boasts rapid time to value, with the average new company managing their business through FieldPulse in under 24 hours.

“The FieldPulse team has done a great job of creating an impactful, intuitive, and affordable platform for contractors of all types,” said Board member Don Duet, former Global Head of Technology at Goldman Sachs. “With the millions of electricians, plumbers, roofers, HVAC professionals, and other contractors worldwide, it only makes sense to get behind a quality solution that helps contracting businesses grow.”

A recent report from JB Knowledge shows 42% of contractors indicated the importance of mobile solutions but have yet to find one they are satisfied with. An overwhelming 63% of respondents mentioned they still use spreadsheets, rather than software, to track estimates. With research that shows the Field Service Software space is expected to grow to $4.45 Billion by the year 2022, FieldPulse is well-positioned to lead this growing market.

Because contractors need different tools at different stages, FieldPulse has also recently released SimplySend, free invoicing and estimate software that allows for complete invoice and estimate management. One of its primary advantages is that if contractors need more functionality as they grow, all of their data can be moved seamlessly to FieldPulse to support them. In addition to SimplySend, FieldPulse offers other digital tools like the ContractorCalculator, available on iOS and Android. All of these tools are part of the FieldPulse ecosystem and are designed to support contractors as they grow.

“Every contracting company looks different,” said Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. “Some may be large, well-staffed companies, while others may be husband and wife teams that work with the occasional subcontractor. Our goal with FieldPulse is to create a solution that caters to every contractor, no matter the size, and grows with them over time. We aim to assist these companies in going digital, simplifying their operations, and freeing up time so that they can get out into the field and continue to grow their businesses.”