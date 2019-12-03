ServiceTitan Announces Acquisition of WaterSoftWare

LOS ANGELES, CA – ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, announced today it recently acquired WaterSoftWare, a business management solution for the water treatment industry.

“The water treatment industry as a whole is vital to ensuring the water we drink is clean and safe for consumption, which has an incredible impact on the health and wellness of our society,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of what’s in their water, and the industry will become more competitive as demand increases for water treatment services. We are dedicated to offering the best in customer service and business management solutions to the trades, and we’re committed to helping this industry thrive as it continues to grow.”

WaterSoftWare offers business management solutions to the water treatment industry, streamlining and automating processes within the sector. The company provides office solutions that help water treatment dealerships manage accounts, route and delivery services, inventory, billing, and more.

“We have been working in this market for more than 30 years, and we’ve always been on the lookout for new technology or solutions that could help us better serve our customers,” said Greg Christian, owner of WaterSoftWare. “ServiceTitan is really pushing the envelope in a lot of the features and capabilities that continue to empower businesses and the technicians in the field, and we realized they would be able to offer our customers software solutions to meet their customer service and field sales needs. We know WaterSoftWare and our customers are going to be in capable hands.”

ServiceTitan was founded in 2008 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 700 employees, with offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Our goal is to build the best solution for the trade industry as a whole, so we take a systematic approach to finding new markets that we feel confident will benefit from our platform,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “We are not a one-size-fits-all platform, and it’s important to us that we’ve built the best solution for those who use our software. We built a solution specifically for the water treatment industry, and this acquisition gives us an opportunity to form stronger partnerships within the sector and better serve the professionals keeping our water systems clean and safe.”