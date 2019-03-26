ServiceTitan Launches Pricebook Pro

LOS ANGELES, CA – ServiceTitan has announced the launch of its new premium pricebook, Pricebook Pro, a proprietary solution that integrates seamlessly into the platform in as little as two hours.

Built by leveraging industry knowledge, customer feedback and internal data, ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro is designed to enhance the ServiceTitan platform, enabling customers to manage and grow their business more efficiently.

“We realized we had all this valuable information available, which created an opportunity for us to deliver ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro, a pricebook that will help our customers sell more, protect their margins and seamlessly manage their service offering all within ServiceTitan,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “The new ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro is pre-loaded with content that will help our customers focus on the most used and top revenue generating services, efficiently manage updates with self-service in-app tools, while receiving consistent pricing based on industry best practices.”

Pricebook Pro integrates seamlessly with ServiceTitan’s technician-specific toolkit, providing pre-populated, vivid images to enhance estimates and generate higher sales. This turnkey information helps drive top line sales and protect margins while improving estimate accuracy and technician efficiency.

“The beauty of ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro is that our customers can do this themselves,” Kuzoyan said. “Other pricebooks out there can take enormous amounts of time and money to implement and are overwhelming for technicians out in the field. We’ve concentrated on delivering the most impactful content from a usage and revenue generation perspective. This is a great way for our customers to get up and running and focus on what’s most important, and that’s serving their own customers and growing their businesses.”

Customers who are already using the product are excited about the results.

“Not only did ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro save us a ton of time, but it also gave us an easy-to-follow structure and took the guesswork out of pricing,” said Marlin Clark of Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating of Valrico, Florida.

“ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro is an incredible time saver,” said Yeudy Herrera of Maximum Indoor Comfort in Yonkers, New York. “It would have taken us at least twice as long to get up and running with any other pricebook provider.”