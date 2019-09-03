U.S. CAD and RIB Software Announce Strategic Partnership

IRVINE, CA – U.S. CAD announced today that it sold 60% interest of the company to RIB Software SE, a global provider of building and construction technology solutions, with current shareholders to retain 40% interest in the business.

Through this strategic partnership, U.S. CAD and RIB Software will further extend their leadership in the U.S. construction technology market by delivering innovative solutions and related consulting services enabling construction organizations to automate and transform project delivery at every stage of the process. In addition, U.S. CAD joins a global network of Autodesk Platinum Partners within the RIB Software family: A2K Technologies, based in Australia, and Cadline, from the United Kingdom.

“As a result of this new partnership, I’m even more motivated to scale our business throughout the USA by focusing on our core values and internal team members, while trusting them to deliver the most compelling solutions to our customers," Daniel J. Counts, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. CAD said. "With Autodesk BIM 360 and MTWO from RIB Software, U.S. CAD will scale these technologies and increase adoption throughout the USA. I’m also extremely excited to expand throughout the country by way of strong organic growth and continuing to join with other viable companies through acquisitions. We’ve been very successful bringing in new companies to join the U.S. CAD team and realize our vision, and that will continue and accelerate. Having RIB Software as a partner in the business that values the entrepreneurial spirit and embraces rapid, but healthy growth is ideal. I look forward to working closely with the RIB team on this next chapter of U.S. CAD.”

“Investing in U.S. CAD, supported by RIB, will enable the expansion of our global positioning into the services and customer service part of the overall businesses, encompassing in excess of 100,000 users globally," Paul Laycock, Global CEO A2K Technologies, Chief Global Advisor for RIB Partner Investments, said. "Through building a consolidated approach and leveraging world-class resources, we are set for a very strong platform in the future.”

Daniel Counts, will focus his attention on the healthy scaling of the business and driving the overall growth in the United States by way of future acquisitions and expansion into additional markets. He will work alongside the current president, Jeff Rachel, who will focus on strategy, execution, and growth of multiple business lines, including the RIB product portfolio across all business areas.

“Another significant and strategic aspect of this partnership with RIB Software is that U.S. CAD joins a network of other leading Autodesk Platinum Partners throughout the world, that are also a part of the RIB family," Jeff Rachel said. "By leveraging and contributing to this global network of strong AEC technology partners, U.S. CAD, A2K Technologies, and Cadline are well positioned and resourced to meet the growing demands of the global AEC community.”

U.S. CAD is one of the largest Autodesk Platinum Partners in North America, including the designation of Autodesk construction-specialized, and is a Bluebeam Platinum Partner recognized as the 2018 and 2019 North America Partner of the Year.