REHAU RAUPEX plumbing pipe and EVERLOC+ fitting system set a new standard for plumbing excellence at Meharry Medical College's new Living-Learning Center in Nashville, TN.

Faced with a sprawling six-story facility, Parkway Construction Services utilized 25,000 feet of RAUPEX pipe and 4,000 EVERLOC+ fittings to deliver a flawless, leak-free system. Opting for RAUPEX pipe and EVERLOC+ fittings, they not only achieved zero leaks but also completed the installation in record time.