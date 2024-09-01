Faced with a sprawling six-story facility, Parkway Construction Services utilized 25,000 feet of RAUPEX pipe and 4,000 EVERLOC+ fittings to deliver a flawless, leak-free system. Opting for RAUPEX pipe and EVERLOC+ fittings, they not only achieved zero leaks but also completed the installation in record time.

Read more about how this cutting-edge PEXa system combined superior performance with reduced labor costs, redefining expectations for high-quality, reliable plumbing: Meharry Medical College Living-Learning Center (rehau.com)