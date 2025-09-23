Calculating Heat Loads and Job Sizing for Construction Projects

Designing a temporary heating system differs considerably from permanent installations. In early construction stages, you might face a tight roof with walls of sheet plastic, or nearly complete walls with plastic-covered doors and windows. Cold air seeps into every gap, and heat loss can be five to six times greater than in a completed building envelope. While volume calculations seem straightforward, the reality is that numerous factors beyond cubic footage determine your actual heating requirements.

Key Job Sizing Factors You Can't Ignore

Before diving into calculations, you need to evaluate the specific conditions that will impact your heating needs. Each factor plays a critical role in determining the right equipment and fuel requirements for your project.

Altitude: At elevations above 2,500 feet, equal BTUs will heat more air due to lower air pressure and density. The air carries less heat but is easier to warm. However, lower air pressure can also make your heater slightly less efficient.

Building Envelope: Where your project stands in the construction process dramatically affects requirements. You need to assess whether you'll have plastic sheeting for temporary enclosure or finished exterior walls with insulation when temperatures drop.

Heater Efficiency: Efficiency ranges from 100% for direct-fired heaters positioned inside to 87% for indirect-fired units sitting outside. Most calculations don't account for heater efficiency, but it’s important for determining your equipment needs and fuel costs.

Duct-Run Lengths: Long duct runs require high-static blowers, limiting your choices to indirect-fired heaters. Remember that equipment positioned outside loses approximately 7.5% of heat output through the duct run.

Design Temperatures: You need to determine the lowest temperature over your heating season and use that for design, not the average temperature. Otherwise, you risk inadequate heating when it matters most.

Desired Moisture Levels: When you heat air, it expands and relative humidity decreases. However, propane and natural gas combustion in direct-fired heaters adds water vapor to the air. If your project specifications limit relative humidity levels, an indirect-fired heater will be a better choice.