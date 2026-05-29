Faster Press, Better Value: The VEVOR Press Tool Delivers Pro Performance Without the Pro Price Tag

Over the last 55-plus years, the U.S. construction industry has seen a 30% stagnation in productivity, while overall U.S. productivity has doubled. “The persistent decline in construction productivity appears to be a common trend across advanced economies, but it has been most acute in the U.S., contributing to its housing shortage and affordability crisis,” notes Goldman Sachs Research in its February 2026 construction productivity report.

Today, company owners and industry leaders are keen to significantly boost labor effectiveness in any way they can. One way to achieve this is to innovate the tools and equipment that mechanical and plumbing techs use on the jobsite.

High-end professional plumbing tools are generally expensive, so practitioners urgently need efficient, durable, and cost-effective equipment. In other words, plumbers want “smart partners” that make every job smoother and more reassuring — partners such as VEVOR, a next-generation provider of press-fitting tools.

Goldman Sachs Research notes: “Combining patent data with industry-level productivity growth, we estimate that a 1% increase in industry-level innovation intensity can boost annual productivity growth by about 0.2 percentage points.”

Today, plumbing professionals are experiencing a plumbing tool evolution.

Speed Matters on Every Job

Innovation in this space should not be done for its own sake, but to solve contractors’ pain points. It's not about winning on a single spec, but rather about restoring the complete workflow for professional plumbers and technicians.

The transformation began with hand tools that could benefit from improved efficiency through advances in existing technologies, progressing from manual to corded to battery-powered: drills, hammers, screwdrivers, saws, etc.

Efficiency is a fundamental need in the industry, but most cordless press tools on the market fall short in terms of speed, battery life, and performance in tight spaces.

Next-generation press tools from home improvement industry trendsetter VEVOR truly push the limits of cordless pressing, making it the optimal choice for professionals. These cordless press tools, used to join pipes and fittings in water distribution systems, have increased professional plumbing efficiency (speed and accuracy) on jobsites.

Speed is the foundation of productivity. With a three-second press cycle, the cordless Press Tool delivers faster pipe pressing — nearly 60% more press cycles per minute — than leading competitors in internal testing. There is no preparation or cleanup time, so this fast cycle time significantly increases output.

Suitable for pipe installation and repair in residential plumbing and industrial piping projects, VEVOR’s Press Tool delivers a comprehensive upgrade across speed, battery life, spatial adaptability, compatibility, and operational visibility.