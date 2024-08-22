CallRail and ServiceTitan Join Forces to Help Drive High-Quality Lead Conversions

ATLANTA, GA – CallRail, an AI-powered lead intelligence platform, has announced a partnership with ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades. The integration will allow mutual customers—including those in HVAC, plumbing, pest control and electrical—to access valuable information about their prospects and customers. The integration will ensure that the complete customer journey, from lead to job, is all captured within the ServiceTitan dashboard.

At a time when growing a business can be challenging, it is critical that contractors maximize their marketing investment and deliver a tailored and responsive customer experience. CallRail’s integration can help trade businesses acquire new customers and maximize their revenue—two of the most important goals for contractors, according to ServiceTitan’s recent Exteriors Contractor Market Report.

Continuous Improvement

“Teaming up with the industry leader in ServiceTitan helps ensure we are delivering best-in-class lead intelligence solutions to the home services industry,” said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail. “We are proud of our history of helping thousands of home service businesses. Through this new partnership, we hope to improve marketing return on investment for them by driving and converting more quality leads.”

The collaboration marks the only call tracking provider available in the ServiceTitan marketplace today, providing home service businesses with the ability to understand what marketing activities are driving their highest-value leads and win more business through CallRail’s Call Tracking platform. This includes how those leads are discovering their business, right down to the keywords being searched for, and the connection between marketing activities and actual jobs that drive revenue. As a result of these insights, contractors can continuously improve marketing activities and develop a true understanding of the ROI being generated by those efforts.

Key Features

No more pivoting between systems: View all leads within a single dashboard along with the marketing sources that generated those leads.

View all leads within a single dashboard along with the marketing sources that generated those leads. Go beyond surface-level insights: See marketing sources at a deeper level – right down to the keywords that triggered each lead’s interest in your business.

See marketing sources at a deeper level – right down to the keywords that triggered each lead’s interest in your business. Power better bid strategies: Tie visitor-level tracking data to the revenue data from ad platforms to power better automated bid strategies that drive the right leads.

Tie visitor-level tracking data to the revenue data from ad platforms to power better automated bid strategies that drive the right leads. Reduce administrative burden: Gain detailed records of all inbound calls at the touch of a button while avoiding wasted time traditionally needed to enter call details for each individual call.

To learn more about the partnership and how mutual customers can access the integration, visit: https://www.callrail.com/blog/fuel-home-services-business-with-service-titan-integration.

For more information on CallRail or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com