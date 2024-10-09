ABC Announces 2024-2025 Tech Alliance Members

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors has announced the members of its fourth annual Tech Alliance—a consortium of firms that create construction technology and innovative solutions for ABC contractor members, which primarily perform work in the commercial and industrial sectors.

“For four years, the companies in ABC’s Tech Alliance cohort have played a key role in enhancing the safety, profitability and competitiveness of our members,” said Matt Abeles, ABC’s vice president of construction technology and innovation. “As valued partners and trailblazers in construction technology and innovation, they are instrumental in delivering education to ABC members across the country through events hosted by our 67 chapters. Thanks to their efforts, technology interest and understanding continues to grow among ABC contractors.”

Comprised of 15 companies, the Tech Alliance leverages technology resources to help ABC members develop people, win work and deliver work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.

The 2024-2025 Tech Alliance members are industry leaders Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Document Crunch, Egnyte, Field Control Analytics, Kojo, KPA, Procore, Sage, Smartapp, SmartBuild, SubHQ, Stack and Trimble.

The Tech Alliance introduces small and midsized contractors and subcontractors to construction technology solutions for bidding, billing, building information modeling, compliance, connected equipment, customer relationship management, supply chain management, field collaboration, job costing, jobsite monitoring, preconstruction, project management, safety analytics, security, service software, subcontractor management and time tracking, among others. Tech Alliance companies also collaborate on resources for ABC members, including beta testing, free technology programs and educational webinars, and provide ABC chapters with access to technology products used in the field by ABC contractor members.

In addition to the Tech Alliance, ABC also offers members its Tech Marketplace, which provides premier discounts for construction technology and innovative digital solutions. The Tech Marketplace is comprised of over 20 vetted companies that help ABC contractor members advance and grow their technology strategies, offerings and abilities.

To learn more, visit abc.org/techalliance and abc.org/techmarketplace.