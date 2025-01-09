Details, Data, and Communications

Simpro (www.simprogroup.com, 855/338-6041) is field service management software for trade businesses. It offers workforce and business management solutions to help drive efficiency and growth.

Designed to assist contractors in job quoting and lead management, scheduling, inventory tracking, invoicing, and reporting, it also features Stock & Catalogue Barcode Scanners for in-app QR code and barcode scanning of stock and catalog items, eliminating need for manual entry enabling tracking movement of items.

The integrated SimPro Mobile supports a centralized data management system enabling field staff to access designated jobs, site history, customer details, job notes, video and photo attachments and other information related to completing a job, with that information communicated to the office in real-time.

The solution supports tracing labor costs by recording billable and non-billable hours worked and comparing scheduled vs. actual.

Users can create multiple quotes with standard service fee, discounts, and add-on pricing. Quotes can include images and manuals to support the sales process. Once a quote is approved, it converts to a job. After a job is complete, field team members can email generate an invoice and accept and process payment on the spot (through available integrations such as Simpro Payments powered by Stripe, a global processing platform with payment methods including debit and credit cards and bank transfers).

Team members can each job clock in/out and pause work or add travel time. They can also send invoices to customers and get paid.

Simpro integrates with several accounting packages, including QuickBooks and Xero, and accommodates add-ons.

Pricing: varies.

GoCanvas

GoCanvas (www.gocanvas.com) cloud-based software is designed to automate collection of data on mobile devices and PCs, reducing manual input and increasing workflow efficiency. It features thousands of pre-formatted templates (through the integrated PDF Designer) including those for foreman, supervisor, inspector, service operator, invoice, waiver, clock-in/clock out, new lead - mobile form, preventive maintenance form, weekly installation appointment schedule, field service repair order, daily job report, Job Scope and Safety Check Report, and field service engineer, as well as the ability to create custom forms to fit your company’s exact business needs. The real time dashboard shows daily work order, delineated by technician(s).

The solution, available in Pro and Max plans, supports photo capture with annotation and the Max adding video capture with annotation. It also features If/Then Logic (a feature that allows the user to conditionally display or hide specific fields or screens in a form based on the value selected in a previous screen, i.e. only displaying content relevant to the task at hand), automated reminders, digital work order and invoices. The solution integrates with 1000+ software apps, including SalesForce, Sage, Google Calendar, Dropbox, GoogleDrive, Google Sheets, Survey Money, and Xero.

Both plans allow unlimited forms, the ability to collect and track signatures, and offline access, while the Max plan (suitable for companies with advanced needs and custom requirements) adds web forms and video capture, attachments, and the ability to White Label. Max also includes one free Custom Form Build and dedicated onboarding support and training.

Pricing: per/user/per month, billed annually, 3 user minimum; free trial available.

FinishLine

FinishLine (dayonesolutions.io) is a cloud-based, real-time app, available on PCs, iOS, Android and Surface, that is designed to provide an efficient and collaborative method for managing inspections.

Functioning as a sort of “rolling punchlist” to be used during inspections throughout a project’s lifecycle, the solution enables quick and easy entering of items on the touchscreen of the user’s device, providing a proactive way to communicate with team members about project details. Once all the information is inputted in the field, reports can be shared quickly with the responsible parties, helping ensure everyone is on the same page.

Pricing: monthly fee.

Knowify

Knowify (www.knowify.com), construction management software for trade contractors (covered in December 2021 column) has recently made available several updates, incorporated in all plans. These include enabling creating and sending AIA G702 and G703 forms in PDF format, including (for a small fee) the official AIA logo; the ability to use filters on most columns of a report and apply multiple filters simultaneously; and the ability to accept payments for invoices using QuickBooks Payments.

STACK Construction Technologies

STACK Construction Technologies (www.stackct.com, 866/702-6078), the developer of STACKCt cloud-based construction management software for subcontractors (reviewed in the November 2019 Technology column) that is designed to enable fast and accurate take-off and estimating and to serve as a centralized hub for storing, viewing and sharing plans, specs, and other project documents) recently launched STACK Assist, a new feature within STACK which provides Artificial Intelligence functionality. The upgrade enhancement provides automating takeoff tools that will allow contractors to use measurements specific to the trades they need take advantage of STACK’s built-in AI to perform takeoff and counts automatically, saving time otherwise spent on manual data entry and other repetitive take-off related tasks.

Pricing: per user/per year fee structure; free trial (with limitations) available.

