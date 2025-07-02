A. O. Smith Hires Ming Cheng as Chief Technology Officer

Cheng has worked for 3M for the past 25 years. In his current role, he leads a global team focused on technology, product development, product engineering and application engineering. During his time at 3M, Cheng served as vice president of research and development in the Greater China area for four years. He also worked as vice president of research and development for the electronics materials solutions division, laboratory director, laboratory manager, business development supervisor and research specialist.

He received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Peking University in Beijing, China, a Doctoral Degree in polymer chemistry from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.

“Ming is an experienced global R&D leader with a diverse background. I had the privilege of working with him for nearly 10 years at 3M and over that time developed a tremendous amount of respect for his leadership, business acumen and technical depth,” said A. O. Smith Chief Executive Officer Steve Shafer. “His ability to drive innovation through complex business challenges will serve us well as we continue to grow as an organization. He appreciates our strong legacy and commitment to our values and understands the important role innovation plays in delivering long-term profitable growth.”