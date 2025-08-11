AI-Powered Solutions (and a Wide Format Printer)

FieldCamp’s AI-powered field service (fieldcamp.ai) offers users a wide range of functionalities to help optimize running a service business. Available in two plans, it features a mobile-first design, drag and drop functionality, and a centralized command center and automates scheduling, job tracking, and team coordination.

The Pro plan, with CRM built specifically for HVAC pros, tracks customer history, job details, and service agreements and provides AI-suggested replies to customer inquiries. Team members have 24/7access to job schedules, client records, and team updates from any device and can share that data with any other team member. In addition, the solution integrates with Google Calendar for scheduling.

The software offers multi-channel AI support options—customers can connect with your AI Assistant via live chat, phone call, or SMS, without any hold time. The multi-view color Drag and Drop Calendar enables toggling between three intuitive views: Event, for daily schedules, Team to manage assignments, and Route to track visits.

The integrated mobile app enables sending instant job updates and other notifications. FieldCamp AI also offers automated reminders, tech alerts, and confirmations, helping streamline workflow.

Customers can self-scheduled jobs through the user’s business website using the embedded smart chatbot. AI scheduling recommendations evaluate travel time, technician skill set, customer preferences, and past job jobs, helping technicians in determining the most efficient routes and time slots and adapting over time to optimize efficiency. The solution supports scheduling individual jobs and set batch jobs as well as recurring tasks such as monthly inspections or seasonal maintenance, and can accept electronic customer signatures.

The software features a variety of graphical reports reflecting business activity, has the ability to track inventory for every scheduled job, and includes an integrated digital payment system that lets businesses accept payments directly from invoices and track them in real time. In addition, the software connects with Stripe, a popular payment gateway to facilitate credit card payments.

The Enterprise plan, for larger enterprises and franchises, adds AI dispatch, custom roles/permissions, a visual workflow builder, website chatbot, advanced analytics, and a dedicated customer success manager.

Pricing: fee per user/per month

Upfirst

Upfirst (www.upfirst.ai) is an AI answering service designed for small businesses. It answers incoming calls on the first ring, 24/7, during business hours, after hours, or when lines are busy. The system can take messages, book appointments, answer frequent questions, and transfer calls to designated team members or departments.

How it works: During set-up you define what information to collect from callers, such as name, email and address. After each call, the user gets a clear summary by email and text. Users can train an AI receptionist to respond to common questions about business hours, pricing, and services. The system can also email or text a scheduling link in real time. Calls from any phone line—cellphone, landline, or VoIP—can be forwarded to Upfirst. The solution integrates with Zapier, allowing appointment bookings to sync directly with a user’s calendar.

Pricing: monthly plans are tiered by call volume, with an additional per-call fee above the plan’s allowance. Calls lasting less than 15 seconds are free. No charge for spam calls. No long-term contract required.

HouseCall Pro

Update: HouseCall Pro (covered in our May 2025 column) recently added AI-capabilities through AI-powered assistants, designed to help contractors better understanding and grow their business. CSR AI answers calls and books jobs during the workday and after hours (disclosing it is Ai at the beginning of the call) and, after calls, provides call summaries, booking details, and customer information automatically in your call log and calendar. Analyst AI helps generate reports and insights and delivers real-time insights to help understand and grow your business. Coach AI offers enables reminders, helps in pricing, and offers tips on how to maximize business opportunities and tackle business challenges. Marketing AI generates polished emails and review responses, service descriptions, and campaigns in seconds. Help AI provides answers to a variety of how to and where questions to help maximize general support.

Also from HouseCall Pro: Invoices by Housecall Pro, a free mobile app for home services pros built for the field that uses AI and voice commands to turn your words into polished, professional branded invoices in seconds without typing, and with no toggling between apps—just talk, send, and move on to the next job.

SureColor T-Series

SureColor T3170x, part of the SureColor T-Series of wide-format printers and graphics plotters (www.epson.com) is designed for architecture, engineering and construction professionals to generate dynamic graphics, maps, and CAD drawings. The 24-inch wide-format desktop printer features an intuitive 4.3” color LCD touchscreen and cartridge-free design, with refillable ink tanks that take proprietary bottled ink rather than cartridges for replenishment.

Capable of producing A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds, it accommodates rolls up to 24-inch wide and cut sheets up to 11”x17” suitable for printing wide-format blueprints, job site and safety posters, and workflow charts. The printer supports WiFi direct connectivity for easy printing from tablets and smartphones.