Innovative AI Solutions Transforming Business Operations and Customer Interactions

Fulcrum (www.fulcrumapp.com) field-focused process and data collection platform for geospatial field processes and data collection recently launched Audio FastFill, a voice-powered, multi-field AI data collection tool.

It integrates advanced AI within the platform to create a textual scribe for field teams, eliminating inefficiencies of manual entry, and allows users in the field to dictate forms naturally and produce richer more actionable data input, with the system understanding and accurately populating fields.

Fulcrum dynamically understands context to populate complex fields like picklists and conditional logic, eliminating inefficiencies of manual entry and simplifying workflow, helping ensure ease of use in demanding environments. It can also dissect one continuous audio file to place all of the information into the correct corresponding fields and input to fields that aren’t text, like numbers or drop-down lists.

Pricing: structure not actual cost, free demo, free trial.

AIPhone

AIPhone (www.aiphone.ai) is a cross language calling app utilizing AI translation. It translates phone calls in real time—speak in your language and the other party hears it in theirs instantly and vice versa. How it works: you invite anyone via a simple link—no extra app needed for them.

The app, which supports several dozen languages and dialects, is trained to both translate words and understand the context behind them. In addition, it also supports camera translation—snap a photo or select a saved image (e.g. a sign) and get instant translation. It also translates video and voice calls in WhatsApp and other apps.

Pricing: weekly, monthly, annual plans available with free trial package available through X, TikTok, and Facebook.

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster management software (www.servicemonster.com, 888/901-3300, covered in September 2022 column) recently introduced the ServiceMonster Payments mobile app, which features capabilities that facilitate both immediate branded invoicing that can be sent by email or text and collection of payments via credit cards, debit cards, and ACH. Suitable for solo operators and multi-crew service businesses, it has the ability to automate reminders and follow-ups. You can store cards on file securely for repeat customers or recurring billing.

ServiceMonster Payments includes built-in surcharging, allowing you to legally pass along credit card processing fees to your customers where permitted by law. Surcharging is automatically configured during setup based on your location. Most credit card and debit card transactions are deposited into your bank account in as little as two business days. The solution Payments offers an integration with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop. A demo is available.

Plannit

Plannit (www.plannit.io), covered in August 2021 column, recently added a smart call answering system designed to function as a virtual assistant, handling calls when team members are unavailable. The system, which is available 24/7 and has multi-language support, features intelligent call routing, utilizing advanced algorithms to direct calls to appropriate departments or personnel based on predefined criteria.

Users can customize menu options and the software, which can take messages, can be programmed to answer FAQs. It can also qualify and prioritize prospective customers by asking questions and recording their answers and saving them in the messaging center as audio files. The service requires a new phone number acquired by Plannit, but calls to existing business numbers can be redirected for message taking when needed.

Gorilla Desk

Update: Gorilla Desk (www.Gorilladesk.com), initially covered in January 2025 tech column, has several new AI Agents to its platform (both desktop and mobile app) which are designed to heighten proficiency of field service management and handle customer interactions across multiple channels, including SMS, Web Chat, VOIP phone, and client portals.

The new capabilities, available on the customer portal and by text message, enable customers to book services 24/7, with the solution streamlining and automating the entire process, from inquiry to booking and confirmation, as well as route planning and optimization.

How it works: you embed your AI agent options directly on your web site and, as desired, your customer initiates the process by making contact with your embedded company AI receptionist through one of those portals, facilitating making, logging, and finding all calls without jumping among apps; the Client Portal Agent enables customers to request new work securely and view previous documents anytime. Gorilla Desk will notify you via in-app and email alerts whenever a new work request is submitted.

There are two types of AI conversations: static and dynamic. Static conversations provide general Q&As with informational responses. Dynamic conversations involve the system taking actions, such as capturing new lead info or scheduling a pending booking. (Pricing: $1.00 per completed static conversation, $1.75 per completed dynamic conversation.)

Gorilla Desk also has four new agents in the works: Kong AI (Supreme Intelligence), acting as the central intelligence, which will provide advanced analytics and generate custom reports; Mantis AI (Ops & Admin), which will automate the role of administrator and help run day-to-day operational workflows flawlessly; Atrax AI, which will help you deploy your website, aiding in page generation and optimization; Lotus AI (Customer Sentiment), which focuses on delivering analysis of customer standpoint so you know what conversations need real human attention; and SMS & Customer Portal Agents, enabling 24/7 handling of incoming customer SMS messages their conversations with your AI.