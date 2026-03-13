Solutions for Efficiency, Productivity, and Accountability

Grey Trunk RFID (www.greytrunkrfid.com) is asset management software for iOS and Android for tracking high value assets—what you have and where it is. The software, part of the Grey Trunk, all-in-one system which includes RFID tags and handheld readers, enables users to check in and check out tools and equipment to employees or locations using integrated Bluetooth handheld RFID readers and tags without requiring line of sight.

How it works: BlueTooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons are attached to assets so they can be tracked using a mobile app. Users can set return dates on tools and can set up Bulk Check In and Check Out for all tools going to the same location. It is also possible to schedule preventive maintenance for your equipment and quick fixes if needed, as well, from the mobile app.

Screen options include color-coded pie chart and graphs showing assets by status and assets by category, and can show a variety of key metrics such as found assets, missing assets, misplaced assets, and new assets. Visual data can be segmented by location, site, or category. Users can also add custom tags, such as calibration date for tools.

Pricing: per month or per year scaled by number of assets (e.g. 0-100, 101-300, et. In increments up through 5001-10,000). All plans feature unlimited sub users and depreciation evaluation free 30 day trial.

Grey Trunk RFID also offers an Inventory Management app, with separate fee, which includes barcode and/or RFID integrations, with real-time inventory trading and re-order levels, supplier and purchase order management, check in/check out, with scaled fee and a free 30 day trial.

BizXpert

BizXpert invoicing and inventory management solution (www.bizxpert.com) is a cloud-based app designed for small businesses to create and send unlimited branded quotes and invoices and manage inventory. The solution, which supports 12 – 22+ customizable templates, features instant quote-to-invoice conversion and real-time data signing across desktop and mobile devices.

Payment tracking enables users to monitor paid, unpaid, and overdue invoices and payments. Inventory and client management features include ability to track stock levels, set low-stock alerts, and store detailed client/supplier information.

Daily, weekly, and monthly reports are available on revenue, costs, and profits, with options to export data.

Pricing: time-framed, scaled pricing: 1 month with no commitment, 12-month, and 24-month plans. All plans include unlimited quotes, invoices, expenses, stock documents, clients, and products. Free trial, typically 14 days without requiring a credit card. Available from Apple App Store, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store.

Limble

Limble (www.limble.com, 801/851-1218) is an AI maintenance and asset management platform that unifies asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics with the aim of simplifying work for technicians and driving asset decisions that achieve increased uptime and extended asset life. The latest release includes three AI-powered capabilities designed to help lower the burden on maintenance and operations teams while creating clean, reliable data and insights that extend the lifecycle of assets.

Asset Snap uses AI-powered image and text recognition to turn quick photos of legacy and new machinery and equipment into structured, validated asset records, extracting and standardizing key details such as manufacturer, model, and serial number at the time of capture. Eliminating manual entry it can (notes the developer) result in potentially more trustworthy asset databases that support accurate reporting, audits, and proactive maintenance planning.

Resource planning adds AI-powered workload and scheduling recommendations and provides a single, real-time view of both scheduled and on-demand work, potentially saving hours per week on scheduling and improving predictability and capacity visibility and optimizing allocating resource and balanced workloads.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) connects Limble to enterprise systems and AI tools like Claude and Cursor, enabling secure access and unique data and insights to answer questions, such as which assets drive maintenance costs or where technician capacity is constrained, to potentially improve daily operations and decisions driving the lifecycle of assets.

Pricing: fee determined by user count and required features, billed either monthly or annually. For more details, see the Limble pricing page: limble.com/pricing).

Applause

Applause (www.applausehq.com) is performance and incentive software for home and field services contractors, available through three plans, with escalating capabilities.

Applause Essential helps a business generate more 5-star reviews, capture feedback through NPS(Net Promoter Scores), and reward great service instantly with tipping and bonus, helping grow loyalty and visibility.

Applause Essential Plus adds an AI auto-responder to easily manage review replies and helps fuel the business pipeline. It includes API access enabling seamless connecting into your systems.

Applause Scorecards, featuring a unified always-on dashboards, integrating data from your CRM, fleet management tools, and Applause itself, gives every technician visibility into goals and owners and operators real-time views of their teams’ performance, and automatically rewards technicians who meet or exceed performance goals.

Pricing: tailored, quote-based pricing based on business size, features, and locations. Demo available.