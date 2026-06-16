The Future of E-Commerce and AI-Guided Buying

Paul Redman: A lot of contractors still think of e-commerce as a side feature instead of a real growth strategy. They treat it like a website add-on, not a serious part of how modern customers want to buy.

What separates the companies seeing real revenue is commitment. The contractors getting results are willing to put real offers online, make pricing easier to understand, create clear calls to action, and build a buying experience that helps a homeowner move forward. The ones just experimenting usually keep the whole thing at arm’s length. They want the upside of e-commerce without giving the customer enough information or confidence to act.

The biggest mistake is being too cautious. If the online experience is vague, slow, or clearly designed to force a phone call, homeowners feel it immediately.

CONTRACTOR: How is instant pricing changing the quality of leads and the sales process for contractors in the field?

Paul Redman: Instant pricing is changing the lead itself before the sales process even starts. When a homeowner engages with pricing online, they are usually further along, more serious, and more informed than the average inbound lead.

That changes everything for the contractor. The conversation in the field becomes less about qualifying and more about confirming, advising, and closing. It cuts down on wasted appointments, reduces the number of people just shopping blindly, and helps the contractor spend more time with homeowners who are actually prepared to make a decision.

It also creates a better customer experience. A lot of people want to understand range, options, and affordability before they invite someone into their home. Instant pricing gives them that starting point.

CONTRACTOR: What have you learned from nearly $2 billion in instant estimates about how homeowners shop for services today?

Redman: The biggest lesson is that homeowners want to stay in control for a lot longer than this industry has historically allowed. They want to research, compare, understand options, and get comfortable before talking to someone.

That does not mean they do not want a contractor. It means they want a better buying process. They want speed, clarity, and convenience, but they still want a professional involved when the decision gets real.

We have also learned that homeowners are far more willing to engage online than many contractors assume. The demand is there. The hesitation has mostly been on the industry side.

CONTRACTOR: Are contractors seeing higher close rates or faster sales cycles with online pricing tools, and where does it make the biggest impact?

Redman: Yes, in many cases they are seeing both. Better close rates come from the fact that the customer is more educated and more intentional by the time the contractor gets involved. Faster sales cycles come from removing friction early and answering a lot of the basic questions upfront.

Where it makes the biggest impact is in high-consideration purchases where the customer wants information before committing to a visit or sales appointment. HVAC system replacement is a great example. The old model forced people to go through multiple steps just to get basic pricing context. Online pricing tools compress that process and help both sides get to a more productive conversation faster.

The real value is not just speed. It is better alignment between what the homeowner wants and how the contractor sells.

CONTRACTOR: How should contractors think about pricing transparency online without putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage?

Redman: They should stop thinking about transparency as a threat and start thinking about it as a filter. The goal is not to win every click. The goal is to attract the right customers and set better expectations early.

You do not have to publish every possible detail or pretend every job is identical. But you do need to give people enough information to feel like they are making progress. That can mean price ranges, good-better-best options, financing visibility, or guided pricing based on the home and the homeowner’s needs.

The contractors who worry most about competitive disadvantage are usually imagining that secrecy is protecting them. In reality, lack of transparency often just creates frustration and drop-off.

CONTRACTOR: What’s the next step beyond online estimates. Are we moving toward full e-commerce transactions in home services?

Redman: Yes, I think we are clearly moving beyond online estimates and toward real transactions in home services. Not in every case overnight, and not in a way that removes the contractor, but the direction is obvious.

The next step is a true buying experience. That means a homeowner can move from question to recommendation to price to action in one connected flow. In some cases that action will be scheduling. In others it will be financing, deposit collection, or full checkout. That is where conversational commerce powered by AI starts to matter in a big way. It makes the experience more dynamic, more personalized, and a lot more useful than a static form.

What contractors should be doing now is getting serious about their digital sales process. They need better merchandising, clearer offers, cleaner pricing logic, stronger follow-up, and systems that can support a customer who wants to buy online. The future is not just having a website. It is having a digital buying experience that works.