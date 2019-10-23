Skip navigation
Menu
BIM_File.jpg Warchi / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Technology

BIM From Design to Asset Management

For BIM to deliver on its promise, data must be allowed to flow effortlessly into physical asset management processes.

The end goal of building information modeling (BIM) is essentially to provide better information management, which gives project owners a structured set of data they can use to manage a built asset over its lifecycle. But for BIM to deliver on this promise, data must be allowed to flow effortlessly into physical asset management processes, something that traditional ERP solutions with their roots in human resources and finance find impossible to enable.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Software Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GettyImages-1133949166_2400x800_v2.jpg
Sponsored Content
Utilizing Construction Technology to Enhance Communication
Oct 21, 2019
Rheem_Connect2019.jpg
Connected Data as a Business Tool: Connect 2019 Session
Oct 17, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-15 at 9.16.30 AM.png
New Navien Release Reinvents Non-Condensing Tankless
Oct 15, 2019
ViveHeadset.jpg
Rinnai America Increases Lead Generation by 50% With VIVE VR
Oct 11, 2019