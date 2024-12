Omar Zhandarbekuly is an innovator at the forefront of construction technology, focusing on improving how projects are planned, managed, and delivered. With a career spanning over a decade, Omar has spearheaded the development of more than seven million square feet of high-profile projects around the globe. He has collaborated with globally renowned firms such as SOM, Werner Sobek, and AS+GG, earning recognition for his expertise in complex, large-scale developments.