Ford Pro Steps Up Vehicle Insights and Control with Expanded Suite of Solutions

DEARBORN, MI — Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, is unveiling several new and improved software and technology features to give fleet managers more insight about and control over how their commercial vehicles are operated to manage fleet risk.

Integrated Platform

Ford Pro’s commercial solutions pull connected vehicle data and integrate it seamlessly into the Ford Pro Intelligence platform to arm fleet managers with a new level of insight about and control over vehicles on the road and when upfitted equipment is in use.



“Fleet managers have more to deal with than ever: managing fleets, maximizing uptime, and minimizing the risks of accidents to drivers, vehicles, and their business,” said Dave Prusinski, general manager of Ford Pro Integrated Services. “Ford Pro Intelligence, now with video telematics, gives fleet managers more visibility and control over what’s happening inside the cabin and on the road. It’s like having a coach in the passenger seat.”

Ford Pro Telematics with Dashcam

Ford Pro now offers video telematics fully integrated into the Ford Pro Intelligence platform. The new solution uses a windshield-mounted, cloud-connected dashcam from Lytx®, a leading provider of dashcams, with two lenses to capture road-facing and in-cab footage. It delivers insights based on the customer’s Ford Pro Telematics2 subscription level and business needs. That data is stored within the Ford Pro Intelligence platform for 30 days, where customers can retrieve and view it at any moment within that time frame.



The dashcam’s outward-facing lens records footage that can potentially provide important evidence in the case of an on-the-job incident. It can also capture context related to vehicle alerts or driving events, such as harsh braking to help avoid a road hazard. This footage can be used to coach drivers on compliant driving habits and potentially strengthen cases against insurance claims, a compelling prospect with auto insurance premiums up 17% in the first half of 2023.3



The driver-facing lens captures behavior such as smoking, drinking or cell phone usage to observe and potentially help correct and minimize distracted driving. Events like speeding, airbag deployment4 or failure to wear a seatbelt4 will trigger the system to begin recording. The driver can also manually begin a recording when needed.



“We’re thrilled to be a part of Ford Pro’s next generation of cloud-connected fleet technologies,” said Adam McCarty, Senior Vice President at Lytx. “Both Ford Pro and Lytx are united in our commitment to help customers optimize their fleet investments, help encourage better driving, and protect against loss. Through continued innovation on our Lytx Vision Platform, we look forward to providing the Ford Pro team with groundbreaking tools to help fleets drive operational excellence.”

Upfit Integration System (UIS)

Revealed in 2022 in Europe and in 2023 in the US, the available Ford Pro UIS makes upfitting commercial vehicles easy by eliminating the need for aftermarket modules, hard switches, and secondary control panels.



Coming soon to the Ford Pro UIS is standard Vehicle Motion Inhibit Control. The new feature will allow upfitters to create logic to prevent the vehicle from being shifted into gear while powered upfit equipment is deployed (e.g., cranes and lifts). Sub Compartment Lock, another new feature, enables drivers to use a touchscreen button on the SYNC® screen, door code, or key fob to lock and unlock compartments in which equipment or cargo is secured. This gives drivers the ability to lock and unlock rear compartments without the use of physical keys.

Fleet Start Inhibit

This feature uses embedded vehicle technology and the Ford Pro Telematics dashboard to let fleet managers remotely disable the start on their vehicles. Managers can create recurring and one-time schedules or send inhibit and de-inhibit commands remotely to secure fleet vehicles from unauthorized use.



The available Vehicle Security app5 found in the Ford Pro Fleet Marketplace also allows fleet managers to trigger a vehicle alarm remotely and create security alerts. These include alerts when a vehicle is started away from its last location or when a door is opened during certain time windows.

The Importance of Modem Activation

Embedded modems have been standard on Ford commercial vehicles since 2020. This connected vehicle technology is powered by the modem embedded in Ford vehicles or Plug-in Devices (PID) on 2015 or older Ford models or non-Ford vehicles. Activating these modems is essential to accessing these telematics features and realizing their benefits.



After one customer—a landscaping business in California—had an upfitted vehicle full of specialized tools stolen, the Ford Pro team remotely activated the vehicle’s telematics to quickly locate the vehicle and equipment, preventing the potential loss of $200,000 in vehicle and equipment and minimizing business disruption.



“Ford Pro Telematics really saved the day for our commercial customer,” said Dwight Delgado, Ford Pro Intelligence sales manager. “The customer was so impressed, they decided to connect their entire fleet of vehicles to Ford Pro Telematics.”



Ford Pro delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive suite of solutions including vehicles, charging, software, financing, and service for all commercial and government customers. Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America’s best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 38 consecutive years6, featuring BUILT FORD TOUGH® commercial trucks and vans integrated with Ford Pro software and services. To learn more about the expanded suite of solutions from Ford Pro, including Telematics with Dashcam visit FordPro.com.





1Ford Pro Telematics/E-Telematics: Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved Plug-In Device (PID). May require modem activation. Ford Pro Telematics, Ford Pro Data Services and Ford Pro Telematics with Dashcam each require a purchased and/or additional subscription. Terms and Conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data, depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. For E-Telematics, eligible vehicles (2022 and 2023 MY) receive a complimentary three-year trial of E-Telematics services, and eligible vehicles (2024 MY) receive a one-year trial that begins on the New Vehicle Warranty start date. Annual service contract is required for E-Telematics service after trial. Call1(833) 811-3673 or go to fordpro.com to activate E-Telematics service.

2 Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved plug-in device. May require modem activation. Ford Pro Telematics requires a purchased subscription. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

