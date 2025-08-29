AI-Powered Telematics Enables Contractors to Focus on Safe Driving and Operational Efficiencies

In the world of fleet telematics, artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. Many service companies, including plumbing contractors, already use AI-powered fleet management systems to monitor vehicle usage, manage maintenance schedules, and ensure their fleets operate as safely and efficiently as possible. For contactors that are new to AI-powered fleet management systems, there are many valuable benefits to using these systems.

AI Moves Beyond the Vehicle

In the automotive world, AI began with early automation systems, like cruise control and anti-lock braking system (ABS) technologies, according to the article Self-driving cars: how and when machines began taking control. In the early 2000s, features like lane-keeping assistance and automated parking became more common. Then came self-driving vehicle projects that advanced the potential of AI in autonomous driving. Artificial Intelligence was then extended beyond vehicles into fleet management—optimizing routes, predicting maintenance and improving driver safety.

When Telematics and AI Converge

First, to get our definitions straight. Telematics is the branch of information technology which deals with the long-distance transmission of computerized information.

Artificial Intelligence is the ability of a computer to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings. The term is applied when developing systems with intellectual processes characteristic of humans—the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, or learn from experience.

Telematics has always been associated with vehicle tracking. Now with the integration of predictive analytics, AI is a game-changer. According to the article The Future of Telematics: Predictive Analytics and AI Integration, predictive analytics involves using historical data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on vehicle patterns. When combined with AI, telematics systems gain the ability to learn from data, adapt to changing circumstances, and make informed predictions.

Improved driver safety, enhanced operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, route optimization, streamlined compliance, and reduced emissions are some of the benefits when using an AI-powered telematics system. For this article we will focus on improved driver safety and enhanced operational efficiency.

How AI-Powered Telematics Helps Contractors Focus on Safe Driving

AI-powered telematics can help foster a culture of safe driving at plumbing companies. For example, Motive, an AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, not only offers a robust fleet management system, it also offers the new AI model Positive Driving that automatically identifies positive driver behaviors, such as quickly reacting to obstacles to avoid collisions or creating a safe following distance when cut off by another vehicle. By automatically surfacing these moments in real time, insights from Positive Driving enable fleet managers to lead coaching sessions with recognition, foster a more motivating safety culture, and reduce accidents and turnover.

Motive’s Positive Driving feature is powered by highly accurate AI to automatically identify smart driving behaviors before Motive’s expert Safety Team validates them within seconds. Combined with Motive’s industry-leading unsafe behavior detection, Positive Driving provides a comprehensive view of driver performance.

Zuper, another provider of intelligent field service management solutions, recently introduced Zuper Fleet—a new product designed to extend Zuper’s intelligence to fleet operations with real-time fleet tracking and maintenance, vehicle health monitoring, and AI-powered safety cams.

The safety cams improve safety and lower insurance costs. The dash cams and telematics monitor driver behavior, coach in real time, and assign employees safety scores that promote better habits. With recorded footage and usage insights, Zuper Fleet helps reduce liability, accelerate claims resolution, and potentially lower insurance premiums.

Powerfleet Inc., a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, recently launched its automated AI risk intervention application, an innovative AI video module engineered to redefine how companies automatically detect, assess, and prevent risk in real time.

Built on Powerfleet’s 20+ year heritage in safety and integrated into the Unity ecosystem, this innovative AI-powered enterprise application ushers in a new era of proactive safety management. It enables an automated real-time risk assessment targeted at preventing incidents before they happen. With this new AI-powered application, plumbing contractors can focus on proactive safety operations. The system uses advanced AI processing on both the edge and cloud to detect risky patterns—such as fatigue, distraction, and aggressive driving—and triggers escalation workflows automatically in real time to save lives.

How AI-Powered Telematics Helps Contractors Run Efficient Businesses

Not only does AI-powered telematics focus on safer driving habits, but these systems also enable contractors to run leaner plumbing businesses. Telematics powered by AI is a great tool that will give plumbing contractors many insights into fleet operations, allowing contractors to pinpoint areas for optimized operations and to cut costs.

For example, RoadFlex’s AI-powered fuel risk management platform features enhanced fuel management and improved security for plumbing contractors. RoadFlex integrates with many telematics systems, providing real-time validation of driver and vehicle locations. It also offers fuel fraud technology that employs three-point authorization systems to verify the vehicle, driver, and fuel card at the fueling location. This integration improves fuel tracking accuracy and ensures fuel is dispensed only when all parameters are verified, preventing theft and misuse.

With the fuel card plumbing contractors use instant control features to monitor transactions in real time and set specific spending limits. The fuel cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay and can detect fraud because they continuously analyze transaction data to provide real-time insights and identify suspicious activity before it becomes a problem.

RoadFlex also offers advanced reporting and analytics tools. Contractors obtain detailed insights into spending patterns, fuel consumption trends, and driver behavior. This information will help plumbing contractors identify inefficiencies, like excessive idling or unnecessary detours, and provide opportunities for further cost reductions and optimized operations.

Also, powered by AI, Geotab offers a fleet management system to enable plumbing contractors to plan efficient routes, predict maintenance needs, keep drivers safe, detect fraud, optimize efficiencies and more.

When paired with Pitstop Connect, it adds advanced fault-code diagnosis, real-time data analysis, and preventative scheduling. Pitstop Connect turns raw data into repair tasks, so contractors know the specific work that needs to be done on their vehicles. It also ranks vehicle issues by risk and cost and creates repair orders automatically. This decreases vehicle down time, saving both time and money.

Choosing the Right AI-Powered Telematics System for Your Contracting Business

There are many AI-powered telematic systems that offer a variety of features and benefits, giving you valuable insights into your operations—from reducing fuel consumption and optimizing routes to improving driver safety.

If you are not already using an AI-powered telematic system, now is the time to research which systems fits your needs the best. Be clear about your priorities and the specific insights you want to obtain from the system. Most providers offer demos, allowing you to test their capabilities before deciding what AI-powered telematics system fits your plumbing business best.