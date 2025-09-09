Ford Pro + ServiceTitan Deliver Built-In Fleet Telematics for Contractors

Ford Pro and ServiceTitan are teaming up to streamline fleet management for contractors. The new integration connects Ford Pro Data Services from MY2020 and newer Ford commercial vehicles directly into ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software. Because the connection runs through Ford’s embedded modems, there’s no need to install aftermarket devices or take trucks off the road—contractors get immediate visibility and control.

“This is a radically easy and modern solution that anyone will be able to use,” said Mike Aragon, President of Integrated Services at Ford. "Our commitment to tradespeople goes beyond building the best trucks and vans; it’s about empowering them with technology specialized for their business that improves their efficiency and helps them thrive. Enabling these capabilities with ServiceTitan will be a real difference maker in the market."

Faster Setup, Lower Costs, Less Hassle

Contractors running Ford fleets can skip the hardware installs that normally sideline vehicles. ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro software connects natively to Ford Pro Data Services, shrinking implementation time from weeks to hours. For fast-growing or multi-location shops, that means lower upfront costs and no downtime.

Uptime and Insights You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

Ford Pro captures more than a billion data points every day from commercial vehicles. That stream now flows directly into ServiceTitan, giving contractors a clearer picture of fuel use, maintenance needs, and driver behavior. Unlike bolt-on devices, the built-in telematics reduce points of failure and provide more reliable reporting to keep trucks on the road.

"We’re incredibly excited to work with Ford Pro to make our customers’ jobs easier as almost half of our customer base drives Ford commercial vehicles," said Vincent Payen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pro Products at ServiceTitan. "This collaboration between two market leaders will result in the delivery of an enhanced experience for our customers. By going beyond traditional plug-in hardware and tapping directly into Ford's rich vehicle data, we're not just simplifying fleet management; we're providing unprecedented insights. Utilizing vehicle data can unlock new AI-based fleet capabilities for our customers that will drive efficiency and profitability for businesses in the field service industry."

Vehicle Controls and Maintenance at Your Fingertips

The integration goes beyond data. Contractors can remotely lock or unlock Ford commercial vehicles, with more in-vehicle controls expected in future updates. Real-time diagnostic alerts tie directly into maintenance scheduling, helping crews avoid unexpected downtime and keep service calls on track.

Unlock More ServiceTitan Automation

Ford Pro’s telematics now power ServiceTitan’s broader platform—including Scheduling Pro, Dispatch Pro, Fleet Pro, and Marketing Pro. That means everything from smarter job routing to location-based marketing and last-minute scheduling can run off live vehicle data, helping contractors capture more revenue with the same trucks.

See it Live at Pantheon

Ford Pro and ServiceTitan will showcase the integrated solution September 17-19 at ServiceTitan’s annual Pantheon conference in Anaheim, CA.

More information about the Ford Motor company and its products and services visit corporate.ford.com.

For more information on ServiceTitan visit www.servicetitan.com.