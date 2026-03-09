Fleetio 2026 Benchmark Report Reveals Top Fleet Maintenance Challenges
Key Highlights
Aging fleets are costly: Vehicles older than 10 years account for a third of maintenance spend despite only 12% of total miles
Operational bottlenecks drive downtime: Coordination gaps, technician shortages, and unscheduled work remain major barriers to on-time maintenance
AI adoption is still nascent: Over half of fleets are exploring AI, but less than 6% use it widely, showing room for innovation in predictive maintenance
BIRMINGHAM, AL — Fleetio, a leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, has released its 2026 Fleet Benchmark Report & State of Fleet Management, giving fleet operators actionable insight to reduce downtime, control costs, and improve operational consistency.
The report aggregates anonymized data from 1.2 million vehicles, spanning 17.5 billion miles and $7 billion in service spend, supported by 9 million work orders. More than 600 fleet professionals contributed feedback, linking the data to real-world challenges across industries.
Rising Costs and Operational Constraints Are Top Concerns
Fleet professionals cited several pressing challenges:
Rising costs (54.4%)
Regulations and emissions mandates (46.1%)
-
EV transition and infrastructure (35.1%)
Technician shortages (32.5%)
Parts and vehicle availability (28.9%)
Key Findings From the 2026 Benchmark Report
AI Adoption Still Early – While 53.3% of respondents are researching or piloting AI, only 5.6% are using it broadly today. Accuracy and reliability concerns remain the main barriers.
Older Vehicles Drive Maintenance Costs – Vehicles over 10 years old account for 12.1% of miles but 33.5% of service spend. Service costs per mile rise sharply with age ($0.20/mile for 0–5 years vs. $1.10/mile for 10+ years), highlighting the importance of proactive maintenance.
Coordination and Capacity Gaps Delay Maintenance – Communication gaps (31.5%), technician availability (27.4%), and unscheduled service volume (25.2%) were cited as primary barriers to on-time work.
Downtime Linked to Delayed Starts – Median time-to-start for work orders is 31 minutes, with an average of 6.7 days per job, illustrating strain on maintenance capacity and the cost of avoidable downtime.
Consistency Remains an Opportunity – Only 9.7% of fleets report true on-time maintenance consistency, though 44.3% feel they perform reasonably well, indicating room for operational improvement.
For the full report, visit www.fleetio.com/resources/white-papers/benchmark-report.