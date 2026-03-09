Fleetio 2026 Benchmark Report Reveals Top Fleet Maintenance Challenges

Key Findings From the 2026 Benchmark Report

AI Adoption Still Early – While 53.3% of respondents are researching or piloting AI, only 5.6% are using it broadly today. Accuracy and reliability concerns remain the main barriers.

Older Vehicles Drive Maintenance Costs – Vehicles over 10 years old account for 12.1% of miles but 33.5% of service spend. Service costs per mile rise sharply with age ($0.20/mile for 0–5 years vs. $1.10/mile for 10+ years), highlighting the importance of proactive maintenance.

Coordination and Capacity Gaps Delay Maintenance – Communication gaps (31.5%), technician availability (27.4%), and unscheduled service volume (25.2%) were cited as primary barriers to on-time work.

Downtime Linked to Delayed Starts – Median time-to-start for work orders is 31 minutes, with an average of 6.7 days per job, illustrating strain on maintenance capacity and the cost of avoidable downtime.

Consistency Remains an Opportunity – Only 9.7% of fleets report true on-time maintenance consistency, though 44.3% feel they perform reasonably well, indicating room for operational improvement.

For the full report, visit www.fleetio.com/resources/white-papers/benchmark-report.