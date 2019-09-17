Modernize and Spectrum Collaborate

AUSTIN, TX — Modernize, a leader in home improvement lead generation services, has announced a strategic partnership with Spectrum Communications & Consulting Inc., the creator of leading artificial intelligence software for home improvement contractors, Predictive Sales AI (PSAI). The partnership will allow Modernize to deliver sales leads and appointments directly into home improvement contractors’ Predictive Sales AI engine, allowing a contractor to gain insight and intelligence into lead performance and sales representative performance instantly and automatically.

Modernize's partnership with Spectrum will maximize their mutual customers’ success by providing lead intelligence, so contractors can align the right lead with the right sales representative, creating the best customer experience and resulting in higher customer conversion rates. The combined solution will allow contractors to scale their businesses, serving more homeowners than ever before while limiting the contractors’ marketing costs.

“It’s rare that we find another solution provider that’s as committed to leveraging homeowner data to their customers’ advantage as we are,” noted Modernize CEO Jason Polka. “But that’s exactly why we’ve partnered with Spectrum. We’re confident that the powerful data unleashed by our combined solution will help our customers realize even more value out of the leads and appointments we provide.”

Aside from improving close rates for leads provided by Modernize, the two companies will be sharing aggregate performance data. This will enable both Modernize and Spectrum to improve the quality of their products by better understanding how different types of leads and appointments perform throughout their clients’ sales funnels.

“This partnership with Modernize is unlike any we’ve engaged in before. It is based on the shared understanding that the more we help our customers grow by leveraging their data, the more our own businesses will succeed,” said Ty King, CEO of Spectrum.