ABC Announces 2025–2026 Tech Alliance to Boost Construction Innovation

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has named 15 companies to its 2025–2026 Tech Alliance, a program connecting contractors with practical construction technology solutions.

The alliance is built for small and midsized contractors and subcontractors—many working in commercial and industrial markets—who are looking to put proven digital tools to work in the field and the office.

“ABC’s Tech Alliance helps drive innovation throughout the association by helping our members develop their workforce, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably,” said Matt Abeles, ABC’s Vice President of Construction Technology and Innovation. “This fifth cohort plays a crucial role in delivering education to ABC members across the country through events hosted by our 67 chapters. Technology knowledge and adoption continues to grow among ABC contractors thanks to Tech Alliance members.”

Fifteen Providers Join the 2025–2026 Tech Alliance

This year’s Tech Alliance lineup includes Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Datagrid, Document Crunch, Egnyte, Kojo, KPA, Sage, Sentriforce, Smartapp, SmartBuild, SubHQ, Stack and Trimble. Together, these firms cover critical areas such as HR and workforce management, project management, field service management, AI-enabled workflows, contract compliance, cybersecurity, asset tracking, safety analytics, accounting, billing, jobsite security, estimating, takeoffs and reality capture.

Practical Support for Contractors in the Field

Beyond introducing new technology, alliance members collaborate on resources that directly benefit ABC contractors. That includes opportunities for beta testing, complimentary tech programs, and educational webinars. ABC’s 67 chapters also gain access to software and tools already in use by member firms on real jobsites.

Tech Marketplace Adds Discounted Options

Alongside the Tech Alliance, ABC continues to run its Tech Marketplace. More than 20 vetted providers offer members discounted access to digital tools and construction technology designed to streamline operations and improve productivity.

More details are available at abc.org/techalliance.