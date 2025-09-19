ServiceTitan Brings AI Automation to the Trades With Atlas

LOS ANGELES, CA — ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN) has introduced a new suite of AI-powered tools that help contractors automate their entire back office—from the first call to the final invoice. The company also unveiled Atlas, a next-generation AI sidekick built into ServiceTitan that can act, decide, and adapt like a member of the team.

Atlas Acts As An AI Co-Pilot For Contractors

Atlas is designed to function as the ultimate ServiceTitan power user, able to run reports, locate jobs, dispatch technicians, or guide workflows simply through plain-English commands—typed or spoken. Over time, Atlas will handle more of the day-to-day decisions and tasks that business owners and office staff typically manage.

“Unlike traditional tools, Atlas feels less like software and more like a trusted co-pilot or even a chief of staff that adapts to the specific workflows of any contractor,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and president of ServiceTitan. “Atlas not only understands what you say, it truly comprehends the unique context of your business at any given moment. Every time you interact with Atlas, it will become smarter, more powerful, and more insightful. Our vision is that trades businesses will one day only need to turn the wrench while Atlas handles everything else.”

Field, Office, and Customer Benefits

Atlas and the new AI-powered platform deliver contractor-focused features that:

Support technicians in the field with instant answers in ServiceTitan Mobile, reducing calls to dispatch, speeding up jobs, and creating more upsell opportunities.

Automate office workflows such as invoice reviews, demand-based scheduling, and benchmark pricing.

Simplify commercial operations by auto-filling daily logs, generating RFIs and change orders, and streamlining Accounts Receivable.

Enhance the customer experience through AI booking agents, interactive SMS scheduling, and real-time dispatch recommendations.

Guide smarter business decisions by surfacing key insights, highlighting dips in booking rates, or recommending profit-boosting actions automatically.

AI That Acts On Its Own

Unlike reporting tools that only provide insights, Atlas can take direct action. For instance, it can automatically throttle marketing spend when schedules are full or trigger new campaigns when demand drops. This combination of intelligence and automation helps contractors eliminate waste, increase margins, and respond to changing workloads quickly.

“The trades are one of the most resilient and durable industries in the world,” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “AI isn’t going to replace contractors, but it will absolutely transform how they operate. Business owners who adapt and embrace this new reality will thrive, while those who don’t will be left behind. With Atlas, we’re giving our customers the ability to harness AI thoughtfully and precisely, so they can run smarter, serve customers better, and grow more profitably.”

New Max Program Supports AI Adoption

Alongside Atlas, ServiceTitan has launched its new Max Program, which pairs the company’s Pro Products with expert guidance to accelerate AI automation for contractors. Max helps businesses fully leverage ServiceTitan’s automation capabilities and maximize ROI from end-to-end digital operations.

To learn more about all of the new features and announcements at Pantheon 2025, visit the Pantheon Live Blog at www.servicetitan.com/blog/pantheon-2025-live-coverage.

Note: this release was rewritten with the help of generative AI.