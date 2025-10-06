Field Technology Takes Center Stage in ABC’s Fifth Annual Construction Tech Report

“ABC’s fifth annual construction technology report turns the spotlight to the jobsite, where field technology is driving the next stage of progress,” said Matt Abeles, ABC Vice President of Construction Technology and Innovation. “The swift advancement of this particular technology represents a new era for our industry. These leading solutions and companies display a focus on empowering the people who build our infrastructure with field tech like drones, robotics, laser scanning and jobsite security. Field technology is redefining how contractors plan, monitor and execute their work while protecting their people and adding value to communities.”

Closing the Gap Between Office and Field

According to Patrick Irwin, Chair of ABC’s Construction Technology and Innovation Committee and COO of Leonard S. Fiore Inc., the 2025 report underscores the growing importance of connected systems that align office planning with field execution.

“In this report, we see how field technology can close the gap between off-site strategies and jobsite activity,” Irwin said. “The companies that invest in connected systems will be better positioned to deliver safer projects, stronger margins and long-term competitiveness. Our industry faces no shortage of challenges—from workforce shortages to economic uncertainty. Yet, our industry remains resilient, and a key component of this resiliency is technology and innovation, which continues to play a critical role in shaping the present and future of construction.”

Insights from Tech Leaders

This year’s report includes an executive summary from ABC strategic partner Milwaukee Tool and perspectives from Tech Alliance members and Dodge Construction Network, offering an inside look at how leading innovators are integrating field technology to solve real-world challenges.

The publication was developed by ABC’s National Construction Technology and Innovation Committee and supported by the 2025–2026 Tech Alliance members: Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Datagrid, Document Crunch, Egnyte, Kojo, KPA, Sage, Sentriforce, Smartapp, SmartBuild, SubHQ, Stack, and Trimble, along with strategic partner Milwaukee Tool.

Advancing Tech Adoption Across the Industry

ABC continues to help its members evaluate and adopt technology that improves jobsite efficiency, worker safety, and project outcomes. Through its Tech Alliance and Tech Marketplace, the association connects contractors with vetted partners that drive measurable results in the field.

The full digital report and highlight video are available at abc.org/techreport.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.