ServiceTitan Partners with Bluon to Supercharge Field Pro AI Platform

IRVINE, CA — Bluon, Inc., a software company known for its comprehensive technical data and support for HVAC contractors, has entered a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan to power its new Field Pro AI platform. The integration embeds Bluon’s massive equipment database and training data directly into Field Pro, giving service technicians immediate access to accurate, job-ready information in the field.

AI-Driven Support Inside the Service Workflow

ServiceTitan’s Field Pro AI platform expands on the company’s earlier Sales Pro features to offer both technical and sales support within a single tool. With Bluon data built in, technicians can access model-specific troubleshooting guidance, schematics, manuals, and compatible replacement parts without leaving their workflow.

According to Bluon Chairman and CEO Peter Capuciati, the partnership tackles two of the HVAC industry’s biggest challenges: a shrinking skilled workforce and an overwhelming flood of technical information.

“Field Pro will give ServiceTitan users easy, integrated access to our immense database and training data via their simple-to-use AI platform,” said Capuciati. “This solves both issues—technicians can now find and use Bluon’s data directly in the industry’s dominant field service platform.”

A Database Built for Field Speed and Accuracy

The combined system connects users to data for more than 200 OEMs and 25 million unique HVAC units, including full Bills of Materials, age and spec data, schematics, and verified compatible replacement parts. Bluon’s proprietary troubleshooting library—over 50,000 problem-solution sets drawn from 120,000 live tech support calls—adds another layer of intelligence, giving AI-generated responses that reflect real-world conditions.

Giving Contractors a Competitive Edge

With the skilled-labor shortage making it harder to train and retain experienced techs, tools like Field Pro are designed to help contractors onboard junior technicians faster and improve accuracy in the field.

“Bluon is the gold standard in providing HVAC technicians—and now plumbing professionals—with technical data and support,” said Vincent Payen, SVP of Pro Products at ServiceTitan. “Having this data power Field Pro gives our users a clear competitive advantage in a market where skilled labor continues to be the biggest challenge to scaling one’s business.”

Bluon’s training data links more than 200 million relational connections across equipment models, enabling Field Pro to deliver the most precise guidance available for nearly any unit in the market—inside or outside the ServiceTitan ecosystem.

For additional information about Bluon, visit www.bluon.com.