Construction Industry’s AI Momentum Grows Amid Operational, Data, and Talent Challenges

The 2025 BuiltWorlds AI Benchmarking Report shows companies are eager to improve efficiency and competitiveness through AI, even as integration hurdles remain.
Oct. 9, 2025
Key Highlights

  • Nearly two-thirds of construction firms rate their AI maturity as “average” or higher, showing growing interest in tech-driven innovation

  • Operational efficiency is the top driver behind AI investment, cited by nearly 100% of survey respondents

  • Data security, limited expertise, and quality of data remain the biggest obstacles to widespread AI adoption

  • Despite hurdles, 69% of respondents say they’re excited about AI’s potential to transform the industry

CHICAGO, IL — The construction industry is rapidly warming to artificial intelligence, but meaningful integration of AI into everyday operations remains a work in progress, according to the 2025 Annual AI Benchmarking Report from BuiltWorlds.

Nearly two-thirds of participants in the companion 2025 AI Benchmarking Survey rated their company’s AI maturity level as at least “average,” with 22% calling it “above average.” Those findings, the report notes, suggest that “companies are experimenting with AI tools but have not yet achieved broad integration into core workflows.”

That assessment is echoed in how firms characterize their overall AI strategy. Thirty-five percent of respondents said their companies are still exploring AI’s potential but haven’t fully embraced it. Another 33% reported that AI is a core strategic focus, though limited to specific departments or initiatives. Just over a quarter—27%—said AI is central to their company’s overall strategy, while only 4% said it is not a strategic focus at all.

Operational Gains Drive AI Investment

The report highlights a range of motivators behind AI adoption, but none stronger than the promise of improved operations.

“At this stage in AI’s development, early adoption is admittedly something of a gamble—same as it would be for any burgeoning solution—which is why it’s not uncommon for companies to be a bit apprehensive about investing in the tech,” says Audrey Lynch, Director of Research for BuiltWorlds as well as the report’s author. “But of those who are adopting AI, they’re doing it for similar reasons.”

graph: biggest challenges to AI adoption

Nearly all survey participants—close to 100%—identified “improving operational efficiency and productivity” as a primary driver for adopting AI. Other leading motivations included “enhancing decision-making capabilities” (75%), “achieving better project outcomes and risk management” (73%), and “staying competitive in the industry” (73%).

According to the report, the data suggests that “AEC organizations are primarily focused on AI adoption as a means to strengthen core operations rather than pursue disruptive innovation.”

Persistent Hurdles Slow Widespread Implementation

Despite the optimism surrounding AI’s potential, the report underscores several challenges that continue to slow progress.

“Construction is not a traditionally tech-forward industry and is therefore not well equipped for a smooth, at-large transition into AI implementation,” Lynch says. “There are genuine concerns and weak areas that give pause to stakeholders throughout the AEC industry.”

Among the most frequently cited barriers were data privacy and security concerns (62%), a lack of internal expertise or skilled personnel (58%), and limited availability or quality of data (56%).

graph: AI investment motivators

“It’s important to note that these challenges likely stem from the technology’s relative immaturity and the industry’s historical resistance to widespread innovation,” Lynch says. “They’re leading to hesitations but have done little to damper enthusiasm.”

While only 2% of respondents described themselves as “skeptical” of AI, 27% are “cautiously optimistic,” and a striking 69% said they are “excited” about its potential.

Says Lynch, “There’s a real appetite for technological change in our industry.”

