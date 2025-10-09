Construction Industry’s AI Momentum Grows Amid Operational, Data, and Talent Challenges

CHICAGO, IL — The construction industry is rapidly warming to artificial intelligence, but meaningful integration of AI into everyday operations remains a work in progress, according to the 2025 Annual AI Benchmarking Report from BuiltWorlds.

Nearly two-thirds of participants in the companion 2025 AI Benchmarking Survey rated their company’s AI maturity level as at least “average,” with 22% calling it “above average.” Those findings, the report notes, suggest that “companies are experimenting with AI tools but have not yet achieved broad integration into core workflows.”

That assessment is echoed in how firms characterize their overall AI strategy. Thirty-five percent of respondents said their companies are still exploring AI’s potential but haven’t fully embraced it. Another 33% reported that AI is a core strategic focus, though limited to specific departments or initiatives. Just over a quarter—27%—said AI is central to their company’s overall strategy, while only 4% said it is not a strategic focus at all.

Operational Gains Drive AI Investment

The report highlights a range of motivators behind AI adoption, but none stronger than the promise of improved operations.

“At this stage in AI’s development, early adoption is admittedly something of a gamble—same as it would be for any burgeoning solution—which is why it’s not uncommon for companies to be a bit apprehensive about investing in the tech,” says Audrey Lynch, Director of Research for BuiltWorlds as well as the report’s author. “But of those who are adopting AI, they’re doing it for similar reasons.”