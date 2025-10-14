Contractors Face Record Data Center Demand as AI Drives Market Expansion

BOSTON, MA — MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI), a construction services and technology firm, has released a new market analysis through its research arm, MSI Economics. The Sizing the Surge: US Data Center Construction Outlook to 2030 report offers an in-depth look at the forces driving record data center construction across the country, along with what it means for engineering, contracting, and trades professionals in one of the fastest-growing segments of nonresidential construction.

Report Highlights Data Center Construction’s Unprecedented Acceleration

The 17-page report blends analyst forecasts, MSI’s proprietary capital deployment data, and project-level research to provide a comprehensive snapshot of the US data center construction market through 2030. MSI Economics’ findings point to near-term growth that’s significantly outpacing traditional long-range models—suggesting that depending on compound annual growth rates (CAGR) alone could lead to underprepared planning around labor, infrastructure, and capital.

While most models project 15%–30% CAGR through the decade—with some AI-related forecasts reaching as high as 65%—MSI’s near-term data shows even more aggressive, front-loaded activity already underway.

Tracking the Real Size and Impact of the Boom

MSI Economics analyzed more than a dozen market forecasts and combined them with data on committed projects, power utility filings, and permitting pipelines. The resulting picture shows rapid expansion in data center construction tied to AI training demand and hyperscale cloud growth—tempered by growing pressure on grid capacity, skilled labor, and long-lead equipment.

Key Findings

Contractors remain central: Contractors will continue to capture the majority of spend as engineers and architects focus on solving complex power and cooling challenges.

$86 billion surge in 2026: AI-driven demand and secured power positions will push US market growth sharply higher.

Grid constraints: Transmission interconnection timelines have stretched significantly, with gigawatt-scale projects competing for limited capacity.

Labor shortages: Skilled workforce gaps remain a major bottleneck across trades.

Permitting delays: Site approvals often stretch from six to 18 months across building, environmental, and utility agencies.

Equipment lead times: Transformers, switchgear, and generators are seeing procurement windows as long as 80–210 weeks.

Technology adoption accelerating: Rapid digitization of project delivery will shape which firms come out ahead.

Real-Time Data Beats Long-Term Models

“For stakeholders, the message is clear: relying solely on smooth CAGR models risks underestimating the current boom,” said Brandon Michalski, MSI’s principal economist and author of the report. “Firms must anchor their planning in real-time capital deployment, project-level data, and the realities of grid interconnection queues, labor bottlenecks, and equipment lead times. Success will come to those who can balance near-term intensity with long-term adaptability—designing projects that meet today’s requirements while retaining flexibility for the next wave of growth.”

A Resource for Construction and Trades Professionals

The report provides actionable insights for firms involved in data center design, construction, and infrastructure delivery—particularly contractors navigating the intersections of power, cooling, and digital infrastructure. It also serves as a reference for investors, industry analysts, and journalists tracking the expansion of US data center capacity through the decade.

To download the report visit mocasystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/MSIDataCenterReport_Final.pdf.

To learn more about MOCA Systems, visit mocasystems.com.