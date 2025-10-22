Bluon and Housecall Pro Partner to Deliver In-App HVAC Tech Support

IRVINE, CA — Bluon, Inc., a software company focused on boosting HVAC technician productivity through data and A.I. support, has announced a strategic partnership with Housecall Pro, a leading business management platform for home service professionals.

The integration embeds Bluon’s technical database and A.I.-driven support directly into Housecall Pro, giving HVAC technicians instant access to specs, manuals, and troubleshooting tools within their existing workflow.

Partnership Aims to Solve HVAC’s Twin Challenges

The HVAC industry continues to wrestle with two major pressures: an overload of fragmented technical information and a shortage of skilled technicians. Even routine service calls often require techs to spend hours searching for model data and part details. Meanwhile, as seasoned technicians retire, newer recruits enter the trade with limited experience and fewer resources to build their knowledge base.

Bluon’s Database Centralizes Technical Knowledge

Bluon’s proprietary database covers more than 200 brands and 20 million individual equipment model numbers, providing quick access to model specs, estimated age and warranty details, original manuals and schematics, and complete parts lists with verified replacements. The system delivers brand-agnostic support for technicians working across diverse product lines, reducing time lost to manual searches and data inconsistencies.

AI Support Built From 120,000 Real-World Calls

The platform’s MasterMechanic™ A.I. tool leverages insights from over 120,000 live tech support calls—each reviewed and refined by Bluon’s in-house experts. This creates a scalable, field-tested troubleshooting solution that can guide technicians through virtually any scenario with practical, equipment-specific recommendations.

Direct Integration Into Housecall Pro

By embedding Bluon’s capabilities within Housecall Pro’s field service management platform, users can now access data, parts info, and step-by-step support without leaving their dispatch or job screens.

“This partnership with Housecall Pro amplifies our mission to empower HVAC professionals with information and support by directly embedding it into their existing workflow,” said Peter Capuciati, Bluon’s Chairman and CEO. “Our partnership allows us to put Bluon’s powerful data and A.I. directly in front of those contractors at the exact moment they need it, giving them a notable competitive advantage.”

“Pros win on speed and accuracy, which is why it’s so critical for technicians to have easy access to reliable data,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro Co-founder and SVP of Innovation & Growth. “Embedding Bluon within Housecall Pro provides them with just that. Techs get specs, manuals, parts, and step-by-step guidance in seconds. Fewer callbacks. More first-time fixes. Higher margins. More jobs per day without adding headcount.”

For more information about Bluon, visit www.bluon.com.

For more information about Housecall Pro, visit www.housecallpro.com.

Note: this press release was rewritten with help from generative AI.