Watts Launches New Nexa Website to Simplify Water Management for Buildings

NEW YORK, NY — Watts has launched a redesigned website for its Nexa intelligent water management platform, providing facility maintenance professionals, engineers, specifiers, architects, and contractors a straightforward way to explore the platform’s capabilities for new construction or retrofits. The site is live at www.nexaplatform.com.

Solutions at Your Fingertips

The new site lets users search by need, product, or industry, helping contractors and building managers find the right solutions faster. Whether the goal is to prevent leaks, reduce water use, or operate systems more efficiently, the website highlights how Nexa connects hardware, cloud software, and Watts and Nexa expertise to deliver measurable results.

Expanded Content and Quick Demos

Visitors can access case studies, blogs, and white papers, plus online learning tools, and schedule a 30-minute product demonstration. The platform provides a clear view of how Nexa reduces financial and operational risk from water leaks while extending equipment life, lowering energy use, and improving water performance consistency.

From Point Solutions to Full-System Visibility

Unlike single-focus solutions, Nexa provides a comprehensive platform and hardware that make both new and existing building systems smarter. The platform delivers real-time visibility into water systems across one or multiple buildings, offering actionable insights to improve occupant comfort, safety, and operational ROI through lower water loss, reduced energy consumption, and fewer emergency maintenance events.

To learn more or explore Nexa’s capabilities, visit www.nexaplatform.com.