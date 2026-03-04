Wrench Group Teams with Lace AI to Boost Call Center Performance

ATLANTA, GA — Wrench Group, a national leader in home services, announced a strategic partnership with Lace AI, an AI-powered customer engagement platform based in Mountain View, CA, to enhance its call centers and coaching operations.

The partnership focuses on improving the performance of Contact Center Representatives, unlocking advanced data-driven insights, and delivering a more consistent, measurable customer experience that drives higher bookings and recovers missed opportunities.

AI-Powered Coaching for Home Service Teams

“Missed calls and inconsistent interactions can result in lost revenue and wasted opportunities to serve our customers,” said Dennis Laliberte, Chief Operating Officer at Wrench Group. “Partnering with Lace AI gives us greater visibility into our call performance and the ability to improve our service in real time. This investment supports our goal of delivering a more data-driven customer experience, increasing booking rates, and recovering missed opportunities.”

The initiative follows a human-plus-AI approach, where AI enhances agent performance rather than replacing staff. Lace AI handles routine interactions, delivers real-time insights, and ensures consistent messaging, speed, and service quality across all markets. This allows agents to focus on complex conversations and customer relationships while operational efficiency improves.

Trusted Partnership and Shared Innovation

“Wrench Group has built one of the largest and most respected organizations in home services by staying relentlessly focused on performance, innovation, and long-term growth,” said Boris Valkov, CEO and Co-founder of Lace. “That mindset is exactly what Lace is built for. We partner with teams who want to challenge the status quo, move faster than the market, and continuously improve how their teams perform. Together, we’re redefining what great customer experience looks like in the era of AI.”

Stan Stoyanov, Chief Technology Officer of Lace, added, “Growth adds complexity across customers, channels, and locations. Our partnership with Wrench Group embeds AI into daily customer engagement to capture demand 24/7, reduce operational strain, and free their teams to focus where human expertise matters most.”

Driving Measurable Outcomes for Contractors

The integration of AI is aimed at creating tangible results: higher booking rates, improved agent efficiency, and a more consistent customer experience across Wrench Group’s footprint.

“We’re integrating AI across Wrench Group to unlock new value and drive the kind of measurable outcomes that strengthen our business,” said Dave Fritzinger, Chief Information Officer at Wrench Group. “By collaborating with Lace AI, we are embedding purpose-built AI into our customer engagement process and continuing to embrace technology to set Wrench apart not only as a leading business in the industry but an innovator.”

This partnership highlights how AI can support operational efficiency and workforce performance, helping contractors focus on delivering high-quality service while technology optimizes routine tasks.

