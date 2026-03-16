ServiceTitan Appoints Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology and Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA — ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN) announced the appointment of Abhishek “Abhi” Mathur as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), a role in which he will lead the company’s Product, Design, and R&D organizations. Mathur brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling engineering and product teams at global technology leaders, including Figma, Meta, and Microsoft.

Driving AI Innovation for the Trades

“Abhi joins us at a pivotal moment for both the trades and the technology industries,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. “He understands how high the stakes are for our customers, and his deep expertise in AI, and experience building high scale systems will be instrumental as we build the AI operating system for the trades.”

Mathur’s role focuses on advancing AI integration across ServiceTitan’s platform, enhancing automation for back-office operations, and developing AI-powered Pro Products currently used by thousands of contractors to streamline business processes.

Proven Leadership Across Top Tech Companies

Mathur joins ServiceTitan from Figma, where he was Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. He oversaw AI research, core infrastructure, and launched breakthrough products including Figma Make and Figma AI. Prior to Figma, he spent nearly eight years at Meta as Senior Director of Engineering, managing Facebook and Instagram video and live platforms, and over a decade at Microsoft contributing to foundational tools such as Azure, Office 365, and Visual Studio/.NET.

“I have always been driven by the mission of building products that unlock human potential, and that is exactly what ServiceTitan is doing for the trades,” said Mathur. “We have a significant opportunity to elevate this industry by building an intelligent, AI-driven service ecosystem, where interactions can feed a continuous loop that improves quality and trust for contractors and homeowners alike. I am honored to join this team and hit the ground running to build the future of the trades.”

Expanding the Operating System for Contractors

As CTPO, Mathur will guide ServiceTitan’s evolution into an AI-first platform, supporting trade contractors with software that automates workflows, enhances operational efficiency, and drives sustainable business growth. His leadership is intended to accelerate the company’s enterprise capabilities while continuing to serve its core audience of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade professionals.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.